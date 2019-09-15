Brownsville celebrates Mexican independence with music, food and mariachi

The Consulate of Mexico in Brownsville held an event with mariachis, classical music and dances to celebrate the 209th anniversary of Mexico’s independence.

The celebration was held Saturday at the Texas Southmost College Performing Arts Center. There, hundreds of people gathered to show their Mexican pride and sing along to mariachi songs such as “El Rey,” “La Vikinga,” and “Mexico Lindo y Querido” while members of the audience waved the Mexican flags that were given at the entrance of the event.

“It’s important (to have this event) because all this area has deep Mexican roots and a lot of people, even if they’re not from here, have Mexican roots and this helps them have an identity and feel proud of their roots,” said Fernando J. Valdes Vicencio, deputy consul at the Consulate of México in Brownsville.

“Even those who are not Mexican can also feel proud to be living with a culture that is so old and be able to enjoy everything that’s being offered. From the Spanish language to the music, the food and the dances, I think all that is something that is not only from Mexico but from all the people who enjoy it.”

Mariachi Nuevo Halcon, UTRGV Ballet Folklorico, Arts Charras with the Gonzalez Leal family, Costumes of the Americas Museum, Colegio San Juan Siglo XXI and singer Erika Longoria delighted the audience during their presentations with songs, dances, a fashion show and the “floreo de reata.”

“Along with Independence Day, we also have to be conscious about our rights and obligations, in Mexico as well as in the United States. It is important not only to celebrate but also live what ‘Independence’ means, like participating in democracy and in the government processes of both countries,” Valdes Vicencio said.

At the event, attendees received little Mexican flags, Mexican candy like mazapan and coconut candy, aguas frescas and a water thermos for free.

Mayor Trey Mendez was present at the ceremony and said the culture of Mexico is stronger at the border and that it is a great thing to celebrate Mexican Independence.

“Even if you weren’t born in Mexico, even if you’re not Mexican, the culture of Mexico is stronger here in the border. We’ve been sister cities for 150 years, I don’t see a reason for that to change. It’s our culture, it’s our people and it’s just such a great thing to see and celebrate Mexican Independence,” he said. “Just to serve as a reminder that we’ve always been really one culture, one city. I think especially in times we’re living in now, it’s important to remember that we grew up together, we’ve been together for generations and that nothing really should change.”

Mendez said he has big plans to work with Matamoros to improve the economy of both cities and that he would like for residents of Matamoros to know that they have a friend in him.

“I want them to know that I have big plans to work with Matamoros to improve the economy of both Matamoros and Brownsville,” he said. “I want them to know that I’m a friend and an advocate for Mexico just as much as anybody has been.”

