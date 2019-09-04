Brownsville celebrates abuelitos with fiesta at Market Square

The Healthy Communities of Brownsville in partnership with Brownsville Housing Authority will host a Grandparent’s Day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at the Market Square.

The “De Fiesta Con Mis Abuelos” is a yearly event created to celebrate the national Grandparents Day for the aging population of Brownsville and to bring the community together for activities such as loteria, photo booth, live music and games.

Other partners for the event include the City of Brownsville, United Health Care, Superior Healthplan, Parks and Recreation Department and Revival of Cultural Arts at Carlotta K. Petrina.

“The reason we did it there is because a lot of our senior citizens don’t go to those places. They go to the doctor’s office, they go to the pharmacy but they don’t go out to socialize, so that’s what we are trying to bring, some socialization to our aging population in Brownsville,” Rose Timmer, executive director of Healthy Communities of Brownsville, said. “We did the name in Spanish because that’s how our community is.”

Timmer said grandparents should be included in community events because they are a growing population and are going to live longer. She also said families have a responsibility toward making grandparents healthy.

“They need to be healthier and be aware of what’s going on and lot of abuelitos are part time parents for people that are working, and in today’s society mom and dad are working so you leave them with grandma and grandpa,” she said. “We have a responsibility towards them, towards making them healthy, making them part of our community and at the same time our city has to make a vibrant walkable city. Shades are important, parks are important, sidewalks are important for the elderly people because they do not have transportation or have to rely on someone else to get transportation and get to where they’re going.”

Hilda Ledezma, supportive services director at Brownsville Housing Authority, said the event is to bring the community together and acknowledge the value grandparents have in families.

“We want to bring the community together and we really want to come and celebrate the importance of the aging population in our community,” she said. “They are a very active population in our community, they are very involved in society and bringing activities like this to celebrate them can also bring more opportunities for families to do things together and acknowledge the value that our grandparents have for our family.”

