Brownsville Cathedral gives final blessings

Father Michael Amesse OMI blessed dozens of community members as he walked through the streets of downtown Brownsville that surround the Immaculate Conception Cathedral on Thursday at noon right before closing its doors until further notice as a response to COVID-19.

Attendees made their way from the main entrance of the church and walked toward Adams Street while singing Catholic chants that said “ perdona a tu pueblo señor ” as the church bell rang for several minutes.

Father Michael led the crowd while holding the monstrance and blessing the streets, the businesses, the people who were observing and everyone who attended.

Gustavo Morales, who attends the church regularly, said he never imagined that in his lifetime this would happen and people would not be able to attend church. He added the most important thing is to stay safe and while he will miss the church and his regular life, he is taking extra precautions such as not going to work, not leaving home unless absolutely necessary and keeping a positive attitude.

“This is something that I’ve never seen, in all my life. My parents and grandparents participated in the Cristero War and that’s when something similar like this happened, but I never imagined this happening in my lifetime and even less so in the United States,” he said talking about the closure of churches. “This pandemic is a reality and we have to follow the instructions.”

Mary Rose Gonzalez, who also attends the church regularly, said with tears in her eyes that this ceremony makes her feel very emotional and closer to God’s spirit. She said she has faith that God will help the community so all these new prevention methods go by fast so they can all gather together to celebrate.

“My family is also sad because of this but we have hope in God that he will stop this virus and we will be able to join again at church, at Mass so we can receive his body and blood and his divinity every day,” she said.

The response from the church’s closing comes after Mayor Trey Mendez declared Brownsville in a state of emergency on Tuesday, implementing several new measures to keep the community safe. One of the measures states that places of worship, movie theaters and gymnasiums shall be limited to 50 percent of their occupancy and comply with social distancing.

The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville announced that all Masses in the diocese will be cancelled until further notice due to the coronavirus. Bishop Daniel E. Flores announced Wednesday evening in a press release that all churches will be closed to the public.

“These measures are taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in our local communities. It is essential that unnecessary movement and travel within the community be avoided whenever possible,”Flores wrote. “The virus can spread to places visited by those infected, even if they are unaware of their infection. It is also essential that gatherings in even small groups be avoided whenever possible, as direct contact can also spread the virus.”

