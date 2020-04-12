Brownsville cathedral celebrates Easter Mass with empty church - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Brownsville cathedral celebrates Easter Mass with empty church

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, April 12, 2020 7:50 pm

Brownsville cathedral celebrates Easter Mass with empty church Nubia Reyna Brownsville Herald

The bell at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral rang minutes before 11 a.m. on Sunday as Easter Mass was about to begin, but this time it was different; for the first time in its lifetime, the church was empty.

Walking toward the church, from the also empty streets of downtown Brownsville, one could not help but imagine how different that moment would have been if it weren’t for the coronavirus that’s changing the way the community lives.

Whole families with children, parents, abuelitas and abuelitos and sometimes all the tías and tíos would join together at the cathedral wearing their Sunday’s best to celebrate — as they would do every year since they can remember— but this time, none of them were in sight.

“This is the day, appointed by the Lord, to receive the news, the announcement that Christ, who was crucified and laid in the tomb, is risen from the dead,” Bishop Daniel Flores said in his homily to the empty crowd. “This announcement strikes the heart of everyone who hears it as an invitation to open up our eyes to a vision of the world renewed; a world where light overcomes the darkness, a world where life overcomes death.”

While the church livestreams its service on several television channels and social media outlets, things do not feel the same for a lot of members. Some said on social media they miss going to the church and admiring the beauty of it, but that they still feel blessed to be able to watch the Mass through Facebook at home, something that would have not been possible years ago.

Even the few people who were part of Mass were all at least 6-feet apart, respecting the social distancing rule that is meant to keep flatten the curve.

“Hello, here we are very strict about maintaining our 6-feet distance,” someone told a Brownsville Herald reporter as they entered the empty church, kindly asking them not to set media equipment too close to the entrance so the Bishop and everyone else who was part of the Mass could walk through the door safely.

During his homily, Bishop Flores acknowledged the changes and said this is something he, nor anyone, could have ever envisioned. He said churches throughout the world are closed for the safety of others.

“But here it is, it’s Easter Sunday and throughout the world Christian churches are announcing that Christ is risen and certainly in our own Rio Grande Valley, so beloved by the Virgin, and throughout the United States, the churches are closed,” he said. “The people, with good reason, all of us are encouraged to stay home and we have many generous civil servants and medical personnel who are required, but very devotedly, and sometimes to the point of exhaustion, giving themselves to the care of others; this is the world we are living in.”

Posted in on Sunday, April 12, 2020 7:50 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]