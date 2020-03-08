Bright IDEA: Riverview hosts first color run

More than 100 people put on their running shoes to head out and participate in the first ever Rocket Color Run by IDEA Riverview which started and ended outside of the ITEC Building Saturday morning in Brownsville.

Principal Adriana Ramos said she hopes this run motivates the community to be more active and that it is important to set an example for little kids.

“Our community has been recently doing more sports and I love that Brownsville is now going toward a healthy life and I love to participate as a school from our community and to promote the healthy lifestyle,” she said. “This is the first color run and we want to do it every single year in March. We want to do a better job in communicating this to the community.”

The race started with a 1 mile walk and then continued with a 5K run. Participants received a white T-shirt that said “Rocket Color Run” and at the end of the race the shirt had different colors from the colorful powders that were splashed.

Ramos said it was amazing to see whole families running together and even mothers with strollers. She said she invited several running clubs from Brownsville.

“I just love seeing the parents run with their kids, even a mother running the 5K with a stroller. So it is amazing seeing the families, the parents getting involved and being a model for their kids,” she said. “We decided to do something and bring more people. I know that there’s a lot of runners clubs in Brownsville so I wanted to have them all together and show our community how important it is to have a healthy lifestyle.”

Ramos said for upcoming years there will be some modifications such as changing categories and doing more advertising so more people can participate.

“I saw a student and I was amazed by seeing him running a 5K. So what we what to do next year and in following years is to break the categories by kids, females, adults, males so they all can have an opportunity,” she said.

Christina Cantu and Monique Castillo, mother and daughter, won second and third place in the female 5K category. They said they love being active together and this run helps children to know the importance of being active.

“It feels great, me at my age 46, I feel so blessed that I’m active with my daughter and also that we can give back to the community, to schools, and that’s what this is for,” Cantu said.

“It’s very important to have this event because we want to show our kids what it is to be active and be healthy, especially down here in this community. It is just so important for our health.”

Castillo said she is a coach at a local fitness center and that she loves seeing her members outside in the community continuing to be active. She said this is a fun way to be active together.

“I love it, I’m a coach at Orange Theory Fitness in Brownsville so I love being around my members, not just coaching them but seeing them in action and pursuing their goals here out in the community,” she said.

“This is very important because we want to show our kids and we want to lead by example and it’s a fun way to do it together.”

