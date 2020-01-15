BPUB: Water main break forces boil water order

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board has implemented a water boil order for many residents on the west and south sides of the city.

BPUB says a break in a 16-inch water line at Minnesota Avenue and Bernal Drive, which occurred overnight, is the cause the order.

Customers who live within the boundaries of FM 802 to the north, FM 511/Dockberry Road to the south, Central Avenue to the west and Oklahoma Avenue to the east are asked to boil their water before using it to cook or drink.

The water should be boiled for at least two minutes before using.

If you have questions, you may contact BPUB at (956) 983-6300.