BPUB to offer free VITA tax help to residents

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board will offer free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance services for low-to-moderate-income residents beginning Tuesday, Feb. 4 at the BPUB Administration Building lobby.

VITA, in collaboration with United Way of Southern Cameron County, offers free tax help for residents who make $56,000 or less, people with disabilities and limited English speaking taxpayers who need assistance preparing their own tax returns.

Volunteers will be available from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Feb. 25.

Residents must bring their identifications, W-2s, and an official copy of their Social Security card, along with any other tax forms.

For questions regarding VITA, contact BPUB at (956) 983-6187.