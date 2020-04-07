BPUB to close drive-thru lanes because of COVID-19 pandemic - Brownsville Herald: Local News

BPUB to close drive-thru lanes because of COVID-19 pandemic

Posted: Tuesday, April 7, 2020 4:06 pm

BPUB to close drive-thru lanes because of COVID-19 pandemic Staff Report Brownsville Herald

Because of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, the Brownsville Public Utilities Board will close its drive-thru payment lanes at the BPUB Administration Building starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The drive-thru lanes will remain closed until further notice.

While customers can no longer make payments through the drive-thru lanes or BPUB lobby, there are still other options for making a payment.

Payment options

>>Online – Just go to BPUB’s website, www.brownsville-pub.com/, for easy online access.

>>Phone – Dial (956) 983-6121 and follow the menu options to pay your bill. This service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

>>Drop Box – While the Administration Building lobby will be closed, customers can still utilize the drop box at 1425 Robinhood Drive to leave payments.

>>U.S. Mail – Payments may be mailed to P.O. Box 660566; Dallas, TX 75266-0566

>>Autopay – Set it and forget it. This option allows customers to set up automatic payments each month through a credit card or checking account.

