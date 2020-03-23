BPUB: Tap water safe from coronavirus - Brownsville Herald: Local News

BPUB: Tap water safe from coronavirus

Posted: Monday, March 23, 2020 6:00 pm

BPUB: Tap water safe from coronavirus Staff report Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board wants to assure its customers that its tap water is safe for drinking and washing.

In a news release, BPUB says the World Health Organization has reported COVID-19 has not been found in drinking water supplies.

BPUB says its water supply is rated a superior by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, and BPUB tap water is safe to use for drinking water during this time.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The safety of the community is always a top concern. During this time of worry over COVID-19, I want our customers to know that their tap water isn’t something that they need to be worried about. We take pride in the superior rating that we’ve held for many years,” said BPUB General Manager & CEO John. S. Bruciak.

BPUB is encouraging customers to pay their bills online or by phone. For more information, customers can call 956-983-6121 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit the website at www.brownsville-pub.com.

Posted in on Monday, March 23, 2020 6:00 pm.

