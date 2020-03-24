BPUB suspends service disconnections until April 30

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board will suspend service disconnections to electric, water and wastewater residential and commercial customers until April 30.

“In this time of uncertainty, BPUB pledges to do whatever it can to provide the consistency that we all need in our lives right now,” said BPUB General Manager & CEO John S. Bruciak said in a news release. “Right now, our focus is in helping all of our customers overcome this hardship, and the last thing we want to do is remove essential services from their homes. We are here and more committed than ever to provide critical services to our community.”

BPUB offices are closed to visitors, there are still numerous ways to make payments, including mailing a check, paying by phone and making an online payment.

Unless instructed otherwise by the state or federal government, BPUB will not forgive payments. During the suspension period, monthly bills will be mailed out to customers with monthly payments as usual.