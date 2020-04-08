BPUB says utility scam reports increasing with pandemic - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

BPUB says utility scam reports increasing with pandemic

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, April 8, 2020 3:14 pm

BPUB says utility scam reports increasing with pandemic Staff report Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board says it has has received an increase in scam reports from customers during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to reports, scammers threatened to disconnect services if customers do not purchase a $350 prepaid card to pay them. In another case, two salesmen working for a solar company request information and access into customer homes. Reports indicate the salesmen do not have proper BPUB identification and are driving personal vehicles.

Currently, telephone scammers are using a technique called “spoofing” that disguises their caller ID to appear as BPUB’s main line. BPUB says it will never make unsolicited home visits requesting access into customer homes or call a customer requesting payment.

Customers can avoid being victimized if they:

- Ask for a contractor badge with the BPUB logo

- Verify the identity of anyone claiming to represent BPUB by calling (956) 983-6121

- Never allow anyone into their home to conduct unsolicited or non-scheduled inspections

- Never provide Social Security numbers, credit card numbers or bank account information

Unsolicited requests for property access, payments, personal information and bank routing numbers should be reported to the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7000.

More about

More about

More about

Posted in on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 3:14 pm. | Tags: , ,

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]