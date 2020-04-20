BPUB relief program now available for residential customers

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board finalized details of its expanded Project SHARE program that will assist residential customers hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

With so many in financial need, BPUB expanded the scope of Project SHARE to assist customers and allow for assistance to be given to customers more than once per year.

The SHARE program is available to any BPUB residential customer who can demonstrate at least one of the following requirements:

· Recent unemployment (with documents of unemployment)

· Underemployment (loss of income) due to COVID-19 pandemic

Additional qualifications:

· Arrears – Customer account cannot be past due more than two months

· Bill due date – Customers can only be assisted on bills that are past due

· $200 limit per client, per month. Other limitations may apply.

The Community Action Corporation of South Texas (CACOST) will qualify customers on behalf of BPUB and administer the funds.

Customers interested in applying for Project SHARE will need to schedule an appointment with CACOST by calling (956) 435-0379. Customers will be required to provide a copy of the BPUB billing statement, proof of income for the last 30 days and any supporting documents for unemployment or underemployment.

To abide by social distancing guidelines, the requirement of an in-person interview has been waived.

BPUB also suspended residential service disconnections and waived late fees for bills issued after April 1. Accounts past due prior to that will still be responsible for any resulting penalties.