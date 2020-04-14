BPUB passes measure to help some customers affected by COVID-19 - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

BPUB passes measure to help some customers affected by COVID-19

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, April 14, 2020 12:15 pm

BPUB passes measure to help some customers affected by COVID-19 Staff Report Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) has voted to extend suspension of service disconnections and late fees and also expanded BPUB’s Project SHARE program to allow for more assistance to customers hardest hit by the pandemic at a board meeting on Monday.

A press release states BPUB board members voted to expand the scope of the BPUB Project SHARE program using surplus improvement funds.

Project SHARE will allow BPUB to assist customers hardest impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BPUB staff will coordinate with local agencies to establish clear guidelines for the expanded program, which is intended for residential customers who cannot pay their utility bills due to unemployment or low income from the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. A third-party fund administrator will determine customer eligibility

Posted in on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 12:15 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]