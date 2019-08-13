BPUB, ERCOT urging Valley residents to conserve power - Brownsville Herald: Local News

BPUB, ERCOT urging Valley residents to conserve power

Posted: Tuesday, August 13, 2019 4:08 pm

BPUB, ERCOT urging Valley residents to conserve power Staff report Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board is asking customers to conserve power until at least 7 p.m. to avoid rotating outages.

The extreme heat across the state has caused a high demand for power in Texas.

The Energy Reliability Council of Texas advised BPUB on Tuesday that high temperatures have resulted in record electricity demand over the last few days and may result in a new record today.

ERCOT appealed to all of the state's consumers of electric power to limit and reduce their usage during the peak demand hours of 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday after reserve capacity fell below 2,300 megawatts.

The state is currently in Energy Emergency Alert 1 status, which means power reserves dipped to a critical level and customers are being urged to conserve power.

No rotating power outages were immediately reported.

BPUB is asking customers to turn off lights, avoid using washers and dryers during the day, and raising the thermostat on air conditioners.

