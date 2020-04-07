BPUB closes drive-thru lanes

Because of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, the Brownsville Public Utilities Board has closed its drive-thru payment lanes at the BPUB Administration Building. The drive-thru lanes will remain closed until further notice.

Officials said operations and services will otherwise continue as normal. Customer service personnel will still collect payments through the drop box at the BPUB Administration Building but won’t be directly interacting with customers because of social distancing directives; however, customer service agents will be available by phone, BPUB said in a press release.

Customers or visitors who try to enter the BPUB Administration Building will be turned away and directed to contact BPUB in another way.

While customers can no longer make payments through the drive-thru lanes or BPUB lobby, there are still other options for making a payment.

Payment options

>>Online – Just go to BPUB’s website, www.brownsville-pub.com/, for easy online access.

>>Phone – Dial (956) 983-6121 and follow the menu options to pay your bill. This service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

>>Drop Box – While the Administration Building lobby will be closed, customers can still utilize the drop box at 1425 Robinhood Drive to leave payments.

>>U.S. Mail – Payments may be mailed to P.O. Box 660566; Dallas, TX 75266-0566

>>Autopay – Set it and forget it. This option allows customers to set up automatic payments each month through a credit card or checking account.

BPUB will continue to monitor this public health event and will make any operational changes as appropriate to ensure continuity of service for all BPUB customers during this time. For more information, customers can call (956) 983-6121 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit the website at www.brownsville-pub.com,