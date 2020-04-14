BPUB announces relief for customers; Funds would help those affected by COVID-19

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced an approval of relief efforts that offer assistance to customers who were hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The approvals include a $2 million expansion to its BPUB Project SHARE Fund that will help customers in most need with $200 toward their utility bill and an extension of the suspension of service disconnections and late fees until June 30.

According to a press release sent by BPUB, the assistance was approved at a board meeting held April 13 where the members voted to expand the scope of the BPUB Project SHARE program using surplus improvement funds.

Board members voted to add an amendment to the Project SHARE program to include an emergency rider, giving BPUB the flexibility to issue amended program instructions for a limited time. This includes the ability to waive the current one-time-per-year limit for accounts being able to use SHARE funds, the press release reads.

“The BPUB Project SHARE program was established more than 15 years ago, so, it is a program that has been helping our customers throughout the years,” spokesperson for BPUB Cleiri Quezada said in an interview.

Quezada said the intention is for these funds to benefit residential customers who are not able to pay their utility bill due to unemployment, low income and families who have been affected by COVID-19.

“So if they lost their job and are unemployed, they will benefit from the program,” she said. “Those customers who did not lose jobs or work and have not been financially impacted, significantly by COVID-19, will not be eligible but anybody who applies to the relief program their customer eligibility will be determined by a third party.”

Quezada said even if customers are not eligible for the Project SHARE, the BPUB board of directors also ratified a suspension of late penalties and fees as well as service disconnections that were previously scheduled to end on April 30 but will now end on June 30.

“It was updated and we will not be disconnecting residential services until June 30,” she said.

“We want to tell our customers that BPUB is here for them, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic we have been working together with all of our departments in seeing how we can adjust our services to benefit our customers the best way possible.”

Quezada said they will provide more information in the next few days on how customers can apply and the eligibility requirements.

“This is a new program and so we’re working together as a company with other agencies to finalize the program and eligibility requirements,” she said. “We will be providing this information as soon as it’s ready.”

