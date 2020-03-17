BPUB announces operation changes due to COVID-19

Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced Tuesday that it will close its offices until further notice due to the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

Although the customer service lobby will be closed, operations and services will otherwise continue as normal, BPUB said in a press release.

Customer service personnel will still handle payments through the drive through and drop box. Customer service agents will also be available by phone for any other issues. Customers or visitors who try to enter the BPUB Administration Building will be turned away and directed to contact BPUB in another way, officials said

“The most important thing to us right now is ensuring service to all of our customers during this uncertain time. We realize that these temporary changes might cause some inconveniences for some of our customers, but we feel it’s necessary to ensure the ongoing health and safety of our employees and customers,” said BPUB General Manager & CEO John S. Bruciak. “We will continue to monitor the situation and will make any further changes as necessary.”

Payment options

>> Online – Just go to BPUB’s website, www.brownsville-pub.com/, for easy online access.

>>Phone – Dial (956) 983-6121 and follow the menu options to pay your bill. This service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

>>Drop Box – While the Administration Building lobby will be closed, customers can still utilize the drop box at 1425 Robinhood Drive to leave payments.

>>Drive-Through – There are five drive-through lanes behind the Administration Building that will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

>>U.S. Mail – Payments may be mailed to P.O. Box 660566; Dallas, TX 75266-0566

>>Autopay – Set it and forget it. This option allows customers to set up automatic payments each month through a credit card or checking account.

Payment arrangements

.>>Phone – Customer Service agents will still be available to handle payment arrangements by phone at (956) 983-6121.

..>>Internet – Customers don’t even need to speak to a Customer Service agent to utilize the payment arrangement feature on the BPUB website.

Connection/Disconnection of Service

>>Phone – Customers who need to open a new service account or close an existing account can do so by phone at (956) 983-6121.

>>Internet – Customers can skip the phone call and go right to the BPUB website.

Customers are also encouraged to use the BPUB app. It’s a one-stop portal to report any type of service issue or pay a bill.

Any official statement regarding changes to daily operations will be posted on BPUB’s official social media channels as well as the BPUB website.

Officials said BPUB will continue to monitor this public health event and will make any operational changes as appropriate to ensure continuity of service for all BPUB customers during this time. For more information, customers can call (956) 983-6121 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit the website at www.brownsville-pub.com, Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/brownsvillepub or Twitter at https://twitter.com/BPUB_Tweets.