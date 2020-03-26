BPUB activates general emergency plan - Brownsville Herald: Local News

BPUB activates general emergency plan

Posted: Thursday, March 26, 2020 3:25 pm

BPUB activates general emergency plan Special to the Herald Brownsville Herald

Because of the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, the Brownsville Public Utilities Board general emergency plan and the pandemic response plan have been activated effective Thursday, March 26, at 5 p.m.

BPUB operations crews are still working and maintaining utility services, and they are prepared to handle any service-related issues during this time.

These employees have been instructed on the disease prevention methods recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

BPUB offices closed to customers and visitors on Tuesday and will reopen after the dangers associated with the virus pass. In the meantime, there still are customer service agents ready to assist customers over the phone or by email.

BPUB support staff and crews will remain on duty throughout this situation and will work to restore utility services whenever it’s needed and safe to do so.

Customers can call (956) 983-6300 for service outages and emergencies or use the BPUB web-based app at https://assist.brownsville-pub.com.

Customers with general questions can call 956-983-6121, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

