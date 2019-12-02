BPUB accepting scholarship applications

BPUB Project SHARE scholarships available

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board is looking forward to awarding ten (10) scholarships in the amount of $1,000 to graduating high school seniors through its Project SHARE Scholarship program.

To qualify for the BPUB Project SHARE Scholarship, applicants:

Must be a graduating high school senior

Must live in a household with a minimum of one year of utility service with BPUB at the application deadline date

Must plan to attend an accredited institution of higher education in the United States

The Project SHARE Scholarship is completely online. Students may apply for the scholarship at www.bpubscholarship.com starting Dec. 2.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. local time on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Once the scholarship recipients are selected, BPUB will send their funds directly to the applicable financial aid office for disbursement.

All majors qualify for the BPUB Project SHARE Scholarship.

For more information, please contact BPUB via email at projectshare@brownsville-pub.com.