BPD requests AG opinion; Report deals with officer-involved shooting

The Brownsville Police Department has requested a Texas Attorney General opinion asking whether it has to release police reports describing the June 17 officer-involved shooting that left a 20-year-old man dead.

The Brownsville Herald requested copies of police reports and subsequent law enforcement narratives surrounding the shooting of Mark Anthony Galvan, who police say was shot after he rammed several police cars during an early morning police chase last month.

Galvan died after being shot by police officers on Boca Chica Boulevard sometime after leading police on a chase at around 1:34 a.m. on June 17.

Police Spokeswoman Melissa Gonzalez said authorities were responding to an assault call and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Galvan, who turned off of Boca Chica Boulevard onto Medical Street — a dead-end residential road — when he apparently rammed several police cars, leading officers to open fire.

Galvan then turned back onto Boca Chica Boulevard before crashing into a palm tree and being taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Gonzalez said three officers were placed on administrative leave, per departmental policy. The Texas Rangers are investigating the fatal shooting.

In its request to the AG, BPD Administrative Supervisor Yessenia Gonzalez said the requested report is related to an ongoing criminal investigation and disclosure of the report would interfere with the investigation.

The Brownsville Police Department routinely requests Attorney General opinions whenever The Brownsville Herald requests police reports.

In Texas, basic information in a police report is presumed public — though more in-depth investigative information may be withheld.

For instance, when the newspaper made a request for police reports and subsequent law enforcement narratives regarding an officer-involved shooting of 24-year-old Chantal Gasca on March 1, the Brownsville Police Department requested an Attorney General’s opinion on whether the release of the information would interfere with a criminal investigation.

On June 10, approximately two months after the information was first requested, the Brownsville Police Department released a five-page basic police report after the AG ruled that basic information in the police report is public.

Similarly, the newspaper requested the same information from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department regarding the jail house death of 43-year-old inmate Gabriel Angula Rivera, who died in the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center on March 26.

Cameron County Attorney Dylbia Jeffries Vega requested an Attorney General’s opinion asking whether the release of the information would interfere with the criminal investigation into Rivera’s death.

On June 27, approximately two months later, the Attorney General’s Office sent a letter to Vega and The Brownsville Herald telling the county it had to release the basic information from the reports.

The newspaper is awaiting that documentation.

Kelley Shannon, executive director of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas, said seeking unnecessary attorney general rulings is a waste of time and taxpayer dollars.

“The Brownsville Police Department needs to become familiar with the basic police report information they are required to release right away and stop wasting time and taxpayer dollars seeking unnecessary attorney general rulings,” Shannon said. “The public has a right to know essential elements about crime occurring in the community. Furthermore, basic police information helps the public hold city officials accountable for how they are doing their jobs.”

