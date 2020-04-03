BPD arrests woman for making false report related to COVID-19

Brownsville police have arrested a woman on a charge for "false alarm or report."

Police said Leslie Hinojosa, 30, was arrested Thursday night.

Authorities say Hinojosa's arrest pertains to post she made on social media related to COVID-19 that caused alarm and fear in the community.

In a Facebook post, Hinojosa claimed the city didn't care about her being tested for COVID-19 even though she said she'd been in contact with someone who was infected.

Hinojosa said in her post, "I'm just going to walk around the stores maybe then they'll arrest me and test." She added, "so if you see me walking around the store run."