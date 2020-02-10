Boxes of love: Local woman starts organization to help victims

Beatriz Treviño is on a mission and it’s one that is close to her heart.

She is out to help victims of domestic and sexual abuse as they make the transitions to a new way of living.

Treviño was doing her internship at a local center that helps abused victims and saw first hand what the victims need as they take those first steps to new life.

Now, months later, Treviño started a nonprofit organization called “New Beginning Boxes” that collects new and slightly used items that will help these people accommodate more into their new life by giving them items they would not normally get from other organizations that help them.

“The first client I transitioned I noticed that when I left there was no curtain shower in her restroom, there was no floor mat and it’s not the crisis center’s fault, these are donations and what they can have is what they can give so they’re only going to give,” she said.

“I can see that there’s a need for this so I went through my house and went to my restroom and took out floor mats that I had gotten, an extra shower curtain; just little things that I noticed she didn’t have and the next morning I went into her apartment and I gave it to her and she was so grateful and that was it, I knew this is what I needed to do.”

Treviño said as a survivor of domestic abuse, she knows what it feels like to sit on an empty apartment both scared and excited for the new beginning. She said domestic and sexual abuse can happen to both men and women and that the community should reach out to help one another.

“There are so many people that are going through hardship and specially if you’re leaving domestic or sexual violence situation the last thing you’re thinking about is taking that. You may be concerned with the things that they prepare you for: your birth certificate, important documents, your kids, your safety,” she said.

“You’re not really thinking about a shower curtain or a pot or a pen or a knife to cut your food or even a bowl to mix your vegetables; just being able to provide that for them so they don’t have to worry about it.”

Treviño said she is collecting pots, pans, plates, bowls, cups, glasses, silverware, linens, knives, cooking supplies, small kitchen appliances, shower curtains, rods, curtain hooks, mats, toilet paper, napkins, laundry and dish detergent, boxes and plastic containers.

She is giving the boxes to victims who go to Friendship of Women and the Family Crisis Center to transition out of domestic and sexual abuse.

“Culturally speaking, in our culture this is such a norm, domestic violence is OK and machismo and marianismo, that we’re taught to be obedient and that if they did something to us is because we caused it, we enabled that behavior, maybe if we would have cooked them what they wanted or done things the way they wanted and that’s not the mentality we should have anymore,” she said. “We need to break that cycle.”

For more information and to donate visit “New Beginning Boxes” on Facebook or call Treviño at (956) 683-5659.

