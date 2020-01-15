Boxer Julio Cesar Chavez is announced as Mr. Amigo 2019 - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Boxer Julio Cesar Chavez is announced as Mr. Amigo 2019

Posted: Wednesday, January 15, 2020 2:27 pm

Boxer Julio Cesar Chavez is announced as Mr. Amigo 2019 Nubia Reyna Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Legendary boxing icon Julio Cesar Chavez was announced as Mr. Amigo 2019 Wednesday at the ITEC Center.

Cesar Chavez began boxing as an amateur at the age of 16 to help his family escape poverty. He promised his mother a better life and at the age of 17 he made his professional boxing debit in Culiacan, Sinaloa.

Born on July 12, 1962, his career spans a quarter of a century and 115 fights. He is a six-time world champion in three weight classes and one of the greatest boxers, the statement from Mr. Amigo Association reads.

The Mr. Amigo honor has been presented to 55 most deserving Mexicanos for their incessant dedication and love of country and their fellow man as well as their undeniable commitment to broaden international goodwill among its neighboring countries, the statement reads.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 2:27 pm.

Calendar

Calendar

