Bow shooters kick off deer season Saturday

HARLINGEN — Texas wildlife biologists predict a strong year for white-tailed deer hunters in the South Texas Plains eco-region, where archery season begins Saturday and runs through Nov. 1.

Texas has a robust white-tailed deer population of about 5.3 million deer which should contribute to hunter success this season.

Despite deterioration in range conditions over the last several months with the 100-degree weather and wind in much of Texas, big bucks should be available in higher numbers in the South Texas region.

“Hunters should expect an excellent deer season with above average antler quality and fawn recruitment,” Alan Cain, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department white-tailed deer program leader, said via email.

Cain said good rains early in the fall of 2018 set the stage for an excellent crop of winter weeds which lasted well into spring, creating excellent habitat conditions which continued into early July and were critical in providing the nutrition bucks needed to maximize antler growth.

Cain suggested Texas early-season bow hunters invest in scouting time to locate where deer are moving.

“Until cooler temperatures arrive and deer movement picks up hunters may consider using game cameras to narrow down peak deer movement near their favorite hunting location and increase chances of success,” he added.

The archery deer season in South Texas ends Nov. 1, and the general gun season commences on Nov. 2 through Jan. 19, 2020.

Youth-only deer season is Oct. 26-27 and again from Jan. 6-19 next year.

The special late antlerless season begins Jan. 20 and ends Feb. 2.

The South Texas region has seen slow but positive white-tailed deer population growth for the past four years. This year, Cain said, hunters should see more 4.5-year-old bucks due to a big fawn crop in 2015 and antler quality should be above average.

The hunter success rate in South Texas is estimated at 74 percent.

New this fall is a requirement that hunters in parts of south-central Texas will be required to report all antlerless deer harvest in Austin, Bastrop, Caldwell, Colorado, Dewitt, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Karnes, Lavaca, Lee, Waller, Washington and Wilson counties. Counties also included in that change are Goliad, Jackson, Victoria and Wharton counties north of U.S. Highway 59, and Comal, Hays and Travis east of I-35.

Any antlerless deer harvested during the archery, youth-only, muzzleloader, and the four doe-days during the general season is required to be reported to the department within 24 hours of harvest using either the “My Texas Hunt Harvest” mobile app (for iOS and Android) or on TPWD’s My Texas Hunt Harvest web page.

The “My Texas Hunt Harvest” app is available in English or Spanish at www.tpwd.texas.gov/huntwild/hunt/hunt-harvest-app

Hunters are also reminded to review the TPWD chronic wasting disease regulations for information about CWD testing requirements and carcass movement restrictions for the 2019-20 season. Info is available online at www.tpwd.texas.gov/huntwild/wild/diseases/cwd

In the Rio Grande Valley, a voluntary CWD checkpoint during gun season will be located at Las Palomas Wildlife Management Area at 154B Lakeview Drive in Weslaco. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon, excluding holidays, between Nov. 3 and Jan. 20. Hunters are urged to call ahead first at 956-498-4791.

South Zone deer seasons

Archery — Saturday through Nov. 1

General — Nov. 2 through Jan. 19, 2020

Youth-only — Oct. 26-27, Jan. 6-19, 2020

Special late — Jan. 20-Feb. 2, 2020

South Texas Plains stats

Deer densities range from 15 deer per 1,000 acres to 39 deer per 1,000 acres

Slow but positive population growth for last four years

Sex-ratio estimates range from 1.4 to 5.1 does per buck

Hunters should see more 4.5-year-old bucks due to big fawn crop in 2015

Fewer bucks in 5.5 or older group

Hunter success estimated at 74 percent

Antler quality expected to be above average

Source: TPWD

