Both countries united: Mr. Amigo unveils his Walk of Fame star at Linear Park

With el baile de los viejitos, El Conjunto from Porter High School and dances from several schools the community of Brownsville welcomed Mr. Amigo 2019 to unveil his star at the Walk of Fame in Linear Park Saturday morning.

The celebration started at 9:30 a.m. with dances and mariachi songs such as “El Rey” from Vicente Fernandez and “Como quien pierde una estrella” by his son, Alejandro Fernandez.

“Thank you everybody for being here, it is a beautiful day and we are here receiving the champion Julio Cesar Chavez, a champion as you know in boxing and in his life,” Artemio Alvarez, Mr. Amigo Association president, said. “We really love him here in Brownsville and he is a brother that now Brownsville has.”

Mr. Amigo 2019 Julio Cesar Chavez said he is very grateful with the community of Brownsville for all the blessings. He also gave a message to little children about making their dreams come true.

“I feel very grateful with all of you, to be honest the past two days have been very busy because I’ve been receiving all these blessings. Thank you so much to all the Mexicans who live here in Brownsville and in Matamoros,” he said.

“I want to tell all the little children that dreams do come true and you can achieve anything you want and wish, but what do you need so you can achieve anything you want? You need discipline and a lot of perseverance, a lot of work and most importantly to never lose ground and always have in mind that everything is possible in this life.”

During the event, Chavez made his way through all the previous stars that are at the Walk of Fame and took photos with fans. This is the 51 st year Mr. Amigo Association has hosted the event.

“This event unites the community and it allows us to recognize Mexican talent and all the great leaders and for us it’s a party, a celebration and a great moment that unites both countries. You can see that a great part of Brownsville’s community has Mexican roots but this event unites even more both cities and both countries,” Fernando J. Valdes Vicencio, deputy consul for the Consul of Mexico in Brownsville, said.

“Living in the border is a very different experience that sometimes is not understood by political parties and I am very excited because I’m not from the border area and I have been able to see how in reality the cities live differently on what one would think by just reading the news. So having people like champion Julio Cesar Chavez and the media reporting on this event gives an image that it is not just an area of conflict and issues but an area of lots of tradition and lots of friendship.”

Ruben Cortez from the Texas Board of Education said he grew up with the Charro Days tradition and for him and his family it is a week-long celebration. He said it is very important to celebrate the union of the two nations.

“I grew up with this tradition, with bringing our kids to be part of it. We were at the Children’s Parade, we were at Sombrero Festival and it’s important,” he said.

“I’m glad that I live in a community that celebrates the union of two nations, especially with what’s going on around the country to show that our own little piece of paradise here in Brownsville, where we can have this unity, to have the joining of hands at the bridge, it’s an amazing event given what’s going on on the national conversation and for the community of Brownsville to extend its hands to our neighbors in the south. It shows our kids that we can rise above the ugly political conversation that is going on.”