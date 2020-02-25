Border Tradition: Fiesta Folklorica opens Charro Days

Hundreds gathered in the bleachers at Sams Memorial Stadium to watch students dance in the Brownsville Independent School District’s annual Fiesta Folklorica, celebrating Brownsville’s heritage with traditional dances from different Mexican states.

In all, groups of students from nine schools performed Monday evening. The performances were coordinated by teachers, staff and volunteers, according to Garden Park Elementary Principal Victor Caballero, who gathered with his students outside the stadium prior to the performance.

“We’ve been rehearsing since October,” he said of the group of 39 students dressed in plaid shirts, high-heeled boots, skirts, and cowboy hats. Various staff, including fifth-grade and special education teachers, helped prep students for the show.

A group of six students wearing gold-colored sequin dresses sang the national anthem. The crowd remained standing for Mexico’s national anthem, honoring the spirit of Charro Days.

The group from Garden Park performed “La Loba Del Mal”, a traditional dance from Baja California Norte. It originated in the 1940s with elements of cowboy dancing, and lots of jumps, turns, and kicks, a host explained to the crowd as the group took its place on the field.

BISD’s Board of Trustees sat front and center, cheering on students and clapping after each performance. Parents cheered from the stands, taking photos and calling out names to congratulate the students. “Great job!” called a young couple from the bleachers, trying to get the attention of their son, dressed in a black suit with a brimmed hat.

Underneath the setting sun, the bright colors of students’ outfits filled the stadium. A teacher from Ruben Gallegos Elementary explained that the group’s bright magenta, orange, and green-colored ponchos were original pieces donated for the students’ performance of “El Querreque”, originating from the state of San Luis Potosi.

The group from Raquel Peña Elementary carried paper mache pigs attached to colorful ribbons, which they marched across the field as music rang through the speakers. They performed a dance called “Jarena Cabeza de Cochina”, from Yucatan.

Students from Cromack Elementary performed a traditional dance called “Redoblando” from the state of Nuevo Leon. Boys and girls in pairs took to the field carrying the school’s banner, stomping their feet and twirling skirts before the cheering crowd.

Other performances included “Las Tres Conchitas” from Durango, performed by Yturria Elementary, and the “Mexicapan”, performed by R.E. Del Castillo Elementary, representing Zacatecas.

Students from Russell Elementary represented the state of Michoacan with “Los Viejitos”, while Hudson Elementary represented and Colima with “Camino Real de Colima”.

