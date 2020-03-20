Border restricted: Non-essential travel curtailed by virus concerns - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Border restricted: Non-essential travel curtailed by virus concerns

County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr.

“According to (Customs and Border Protection), if you are a U.S. citizen or have … legal status you will be allowed to cross."

Posted: Friday, March 20, 2020 8:55 pm

Border restricted: Non-essential travel curtailed by virus concerns BY STEVE CLARK STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

At a press conference Friday afternoon, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. confirmed that the U.S. and Mexican federal governments had agreed to impose restrictions on border crossings as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, though commercial traffic would not be affected.

“Any non-essential travel will not be allowed,” Trevino said. “What basically that means is if you are traveling for recreational or family purposes, you will not be allowed.”

He said people who live in Matamoros but work on this side of the border, and vice versa, should not have any problems as long as they carry proper documentation.

U.S. citizens or those with legal status to enter the United States won’t have a problem crossing from Mexico, though it’s not certain how restrictive Mexican authorities will be for people wanting to cross into Mexico, Treviño said. It’s not clear whether a Brownsville resident with a doctor’s appointment in Matamoros, or who needs to purchase medicine at a pharmacy there, will be allowed in during the 30-day period, he said.

“According to (Customs and Border Protection), if you are a U.S. citizen or have … legal status you will be allowed to cross,” Treviño said. “However, we don’t know what will happen on the Mexican side. You may not be allowed to go into Mexico once this takes effect. … We’re not getting as much warning or time to prepare, so I know a lot of those questions are extremely valid. I tried to get some information as best I could, but again I can tell you what CPB told me, but I have not had discussion with the Mexican authorities, so I don’t know how they’re going to be treated.”

Treviño said that during the conference call with federal authorities announcing the border restriction he asked why communities along the U.S.-Mexico border weren’t given a couple of days to prepare for the restriction, as was the case with the announcement of restrictions on the U.S.-Canada border, only to be told it was a “directive from Washington.”

He recommended that individuals attempting to cross from the United State into Mexico for other than obvious work- or business-related reasons “proceed with caution” until more answers become available as to how Mexican authorities will handle the restriction.

“Hopefully it doesn’t go any further than this,” Treviño said.

