Border Patrol raids find immigrants

Posted: Saturday, January 11, 2020 10:00 am

Staff Report Brownsville Herald

In one day, U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended 40 undocumented immigrants found in houses in the Rio Grande Valley.

The raids on Wednesday happened in Brownsville and La Rosita.

According to a Border Patrol press release, agents working in the Brownsville area observed activity at a home that is “consistent with human smuggling.”

The agents conducted a welfare check at the residence and found 28 people inside. After interviewing the people, agents determined they were from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and Venezueula.

Authorities said agents working in the upper Valley, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety, received information that a house in La Rosita was being used to house undocumented immigrants.

When authorities went to the residence, they found 12 people inside. While interviewing the people, agents determined they were from Guatemala, El Salvador, Mexico and Honduras.

According to Border Patrol, the agents were to process the immigrants accordingly.

