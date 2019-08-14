Border Patrol finds 3 bodies abandoned by smugglers.

U.S. Border Patrol officials announced the recovery of three bodies last week, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

Dating back to last Thursday, Border Patrol officials said they’ve recovered three bodies likely of migrants attempting to traverse South Texas in an effort to get north, but were “abandoned by smugglers.”

On Thursday, Border Patrol agents were advised by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, of a report of body near Sullivan City.

“Agents, DPS and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) deputies searched the reported area and located a deceased body in the brush,” the release read. “HCSO contacted the local Justice of the Peace who, upon arrival, ordered the body be taken to the Hidalgo County morgue.”

Border Patrol agents working near the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint in Sarita received information Friday regarding a Mexican national abandoned by smugglers on a nearby ranch.

“(Border Patrol) agents responded to the last known GPS coordinates and discovered the man deceased,” the release read. “Border Patrol contacted the Kenedy County Sheriff’s Office who responded and transported the decedent to a local funeral home.”

Additionally, Border Patrol agents patrolling near La Grulla on Saturday discovered the body of a deceased migrant in the brush.

Starr County officials, and the local justice of the peace, responded to the scene, and had the body transported to a local funeral home.

None of the deceased were identified.