Border Patrol: Dozens of immigrants found inside trailers - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Border Patrol: Dozens of immigrants found inside trailers

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, January 22, 2020 2:23 pm

Border Patrol: Dozens of immigrants found inside trailers Staff report Brownsville Herald

The U.S. Border Patrol says it discovered more than three dozen immigrants inside semi-tractor trailers in several smuggling attempts in South Texas.

According to an agency news release, on Friday evening agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint discovered 11 people inside a trailer filled with pallets of flour.

The immigrants were from Honduras, El Salvador and Mexico.

Sunday night agents at the Javier Vega Jr. checkpoint in Sarita found nine immigrants during a secondary inspector of a tractor trailer right loaded with produce. The migrants were from Mexico and El Salvador.

Seventeen immigrants were discovered Monday morning at the Falfurrias checkpoint during an inspector of an 18 wheeler.

In all, 37 people were processed by Border Patrol and face deportation.

Posted in on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 2:23 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]