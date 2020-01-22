Border Patrol: Dozens of immigrants found inside trailers

The U.S. Border Patrol says it discovered more than three dozen immigrants inside semi-tractor trailers in several smuggling attempts in South Texas.

According to an agency news release, on Friday evening agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint discovered 11 people inside a trailer filled with pallets of flour.

The immigrants were from Honduras, El Salvador and Mexico.

Sunday night agents at the Javier Vega Jr. checkpoint in Sarita found nine immigrants during a secondary inspector of a tractor trailer right loaded with produce. The migrants were from Mexico and El Salvador.

Seventeen immigrants were discovered Monday morning at the Falfurrias checkpoint during an inspector of an 18 wheeler.

In all, 37 people were processed by Border Patrol and face deportation.