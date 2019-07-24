Border Patrol chief says she belonged to Facebook group - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Border Patrol chief says she belonged to Facebook group

Posted: Wednesday, July 24, 2019 2:57 pm

Border Patrol chief says she belonged to Facebook group Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The head of the U.S. Border Patrol said she joined a Facebook group whose members mocked migrants and lawmakers to read what her personnel thought about her.

Chief Carla Provost said during a congressional subcommittee hearing in Washington on Wednesday that she immediately reported to an oversight division of U.S. Customs and Border Protection once she realized she was a member.

Provost initially released a statement condemning the posts without noting she was a member.

Sixty-two current and eight former Border Patrol employees are being investigated for their role in the "I'm 10-15" group. Agents questioned the authenticity of images of a migrant father and child dead in a river and depicted crude and doctored images of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez purporting to perform a sex act on President Donald Trump.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Posted in on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 2:57 pm.

