62 border employees under internal investigation for posts

Posted: Monday, July 15, 2019 2:20 pm

62 border employees under internal investigation for posts Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sixty-two Border Patrol employees are now under internal investigation following revelations of a secret Facebook group that mocked lawmakers and migrants.

This comes on Monday from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Professional Responsibility.

Eight former Border Patrol members are also under investigation.

Assistant Commissioner Matthew Klein says most of those under investigation posted in the group called "I'm 10-15."

Posts in that group questioned the authenticity of images of a dead migrant father and child on the banks of the Rio Grande. It also had and crude, doctored images of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Klein said they would identify criminal behavior if it was discovered but did not consider it a criminal investigation.

