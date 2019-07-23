Border agents rescue father and child from Rio Grande - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Border agents rescue father and child from Rio Grande

Posted: Tuesday, July 23, 2019 5:28 pm

Border agents rescue father and child from Rio Grande By LAURA B. MARTINEZ Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

U.S. Custom and Border Protection agents and officers are being credited for saving the lives of a father and child at the Rio Grande near Brownsville.

Authorities report the father and child were among a group of 40 undocumented immigrants who had crossed underneath the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville Sunday afternoon

In a press release, the Border Patrol reported agents spotted the pair “pinned in the middle of the river due to strong currents.”

With assistance from the CBP riverine units, authorities rescued the man and the child.

CBP provided all persons with medical attention and transported all of the immigrants to Fort Brown Border Patrol station for processing, the press release stated.

