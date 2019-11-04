Border agents find marijuana hidden in tank on Halloween

A man in possession of over 1,200 pounds of marijuana was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents in Brownsville on Halloween, according to a complaint filed in federal court last week.

Court documents state Ruben Navarro was apprehended by CBP agents on the morning of Oct. 31 after a “concerned citizen” reported a suspicious vehicle, described as a “white utility truck towing a propane tank on a trailer” just past Armstrong Gap.

CBP agents stationed at Fort Brown located the vehicle and received consent to search from Navarro, who told agents that he was from Pharr and was lost, according to an affidavit signed by U.S. Magistrate Judge Ignacio Torteya III.

A summary of events indicated that a K9 partner alerted agents to the metal tank on top of the trailer. Following a search, agents discovered 55 bundles of marijuana weighing 1,204.6 pounds.

The affidavit indicated that Navarro was transported to Fort Brown, where he was questioned by members of the Drug Enforcement Administration and waived his Miranda rights.

The document also stated that Navarro “made statements substantiating that he knowingly and intentionally possessed with intent to distribute” the marijuana in Brownsville.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com