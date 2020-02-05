Bond set for Alamo man charged in fatal weekend crash

A 34-year-old Alamo man accused of driving drunk and killing a woman received $250,000 in bonds on Monday, jail records show.

Miguel Lopez is charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, accident involving injury and accident involving death.

He’s accused of losing control of his vehicle and hitting 34-year-old San Juan resident Marlena Cantu from behind, killing her.

In a news release, the Texas Department of Public safety said a passenger in Cantu’s vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Lopez also sustained minor injuries.

Court records indicate Lopez was previously convicted of DWI in 2008.