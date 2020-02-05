Bond set for Alamo man charged in fatal weekend crash - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Bond set for Alamo man charged in fatal weekend crash

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Related Stories

Posted: Wednesday, February 5, 2020 9:30 am

Bond set for Alamo man charged in fatal weekend crash STAFF REPORT Brownsville Herald

A 34-year-old Alamo man accused of driving drunk and killing a woman received $250,000 in bonds on Monday, jail records show.

Miguel Lopez is charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, accident involving injury and accident involving death.

He’s accused of losing control of his vehicle and hitting 34-year-old San Juan resident Marlena Cantu from behind, killing her.

In a news release, the Texas Department of Public safety said a passenger in Cantu’s vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Lopez also sustained minor injuries.

Court records indicate Lopez was previously convicted of DWI in 2008.

Posted in on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 9:30 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]