Bond hearing set for asylum seeker

An immigration judge has granted a bond hearing to an asylum seeker detained in Port Isabel for nearly three years. The decision came only after four appeals challenging the man’s order of removal, a separate habeas petition filed by his attorney late last year, and an application for a temporary restraining order seeking the man’s release due to risks posed by COVID-19 filed.

According to court records, M.B.D. fled Conkary, Guinea, in 2015 after he was imprisoned and tortured for his participation in a peaceful demonstration in support of his favored political candidate.

A petition for a writ of habeas corpus filed in November argued that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement violated M.B.D.’s right to due process under the Fifth Amendment by failing to grant him a bond hearing before a neutral arbiter to determine whether his detention was justified.

An order signed by U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera on Tuesday granted M.B.D’s habeas petition, mandating that ICE provide him a hearing before an immigration judge within 14 days.

Olvera abated a separate application for a temporary restraining order filed on M.B.D’s behalf in early April requesting his release from the Port Isabel Detention Center due to the risks posed by COVID-19 and concerns over an alleged lack of protective measures inside the facility.

M.B.D. has been detained in Port Isabel without a bond hearing for 32 months.

According to the November complaint seeking his release, M.B.D. was imprisoned with 10 men inside a cell in Guinea and was given electrical shocks. The torture was so severe that one of the men died, the document stated. M.B.D was released after his captors forced to hand over his uncle’s phone number. The uncle then “negotiated” M.B.D.’s release from the cell.

According to the petition, M.B.D. fled immediately to Sierra Leone. One year later, upon receiving notice from his uncle that Guinean government officials were searching for him, he obtained a tourist visa from Brazil and fled to Sao Paolo. He remained in the city for two months in a state-run shelter unable to find work, the document stated.

M.B.D. fled north after he was attacked by a group of individuals and had his passport stolen. He arrived at the McAllen-Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge in August 2017 and requested asylum with a separate I.D. card. He spent one day detained before being transferred to the Port Isabel Detention Center. The man has remained in ICE custody ever since.

“He’s been locked up for three years now. We’re very glad he’s finally going to get an opportunity for a hearing to determine whether there was ever any need to detain him in the first place. We’re happy with the result and are looking forward to the next steps,” said M.B.D.’s attorney Peter McGraw.

McGraw said he’s still in conversation with the government to facilitate the hearing, which may be held over video.

