Boat captain gets jail time for smuggling

A Matamoros boat captain who said he was forced by cartel members to drop off a Mexican national carrying bundles of marijuana into the United States was sentenced in federal court in Brownsville on Wednesday.

Anwar Ioanis Castillo-Macias appeared in handcuffs before U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera, Jr. in the afternoon for sentencing in the case. Castillo was detained by the United States Coast Guard for illegally fishing in U.S. waters on May 18, 2019.

Castillo was later identified by Fabian Camliel Rodriguez-Jimenez, the individual he was allegedly forced to transport, in a six-person lineup.

A criminal complaint filed against Castillo stated that Homeland Security Investigations special agents, in collaboration with state and local law enforcement, encountered Rodriguez hiding in a sand dune on South Padre Island on January 30, 2019.

In addition, Rodriguez was found with six bundles of marijuana totaling over 486 pounds near where the vessel was suspected to have landed. The man was taken into custody, while Castillo fled to Mexican waters.

According to the document, Castillo told HSI special agents, alerting them that he knew he was in trouble for evading arrest in January.

The man pleaded guilty to Count 2 of an indictment handed down on June 11 on possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Counts 1, 3, and 4, involving failure to heave to a Coast Guard vessel, were dismissed by the government.

In court, Castillo’s lawyer argued that her client had acted under duress and attempted to alert agents that he had been forced to carry the passenger by cartel members.

She said that Castillo was located and assaulted by the cartel before deciding to make the trip, meaning that he could not have maintained any managerial authority in the transport of the marijuana.

Olvera sentenced Castillo on the low end of the government’s recommendation, to 72 months in federal custody with four years of supervised release.

