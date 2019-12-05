Board Patrol vehicle damaged in pursuit near river

A U.S. Border Patrol vehicle flipped on its side during pursuit of a vehicle that was ferried across the Rio Grande into the United States near Brownsville this week.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol sent out a press release detailing the incident, which took place on Tuesday.

Officials said that Fort Brown Border Patrol agents responded to a report of a Ford Ranger pickup truck being ferried across the river. Agents made contact with the vehicle and the driver, who turned the truck back towards the river.

According to the release, a marked CBP vehicle flipped on its side during the chase. The driver of the pickup truck drove into the river. A backup agent who attempted to secure the vehicle encountered the driver, who was attempting to retrieve bundles of marijuana.

Officials stated that the agent who deployed his electronic control weapon on the driver during an attempted arrest. The man was able to swim across the river back to Mexico.

Agents discovered 11 bundles of marijuana, weighing approximately 265 pounds, according to the agency.

