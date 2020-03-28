BND defers election to November - Brownsville Herald: Local News

BND defers election to November

Posted: Saturday, March 28, 2020 9:30 am

BND defers election to November Staff Report Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Navigation District on Friday voted to defer its May 2 election until Nov. 3.

The decision was made during a telephonic public meeting.

“The BND unanimously approved the deferral of the previously scheduled May 2nd commission elections until Nov. 3 — coinciding with other local, state, and federal elections — as a further step to safeguard the community from the potential spread of the coronavirus,” port officials said in a press release.

Threes seats on the BND Board are up for grabs, including Place 1, Place 3 and Place 5.

Officials said the deferral will safeguard poll volunteers and the voting public, and is pursuant to a proclamation by Gov. Greg Abbott and a related advisory issued by the Texas Secretary of State.

