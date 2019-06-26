BMFA calls for art work on resacas

The Brownsville Museum of Fine Arts is looking for artists in the Rio Grande Valley and bordering Mexican cities to submit artwork for the “Resacas in Brownsville” exhibit.

The exhibition will serve to raise awareness on the environmental and ecological impact of the resacas and promote how it highlights the City of Brownsville’s natural beauty, according to the museum statement.

The deadline to submit a piece is July 10 and the museum expects to exhibit at least 50 different art pieces during the opening reception on July 31. The exhibit is sponsored by the Brownsville Public Utilities Board.

“BPUB sponsors us every year with funds for education but this year we wanted to do something different, besides educating children and giving art classes for museum members, we said ‘why don’t we invite local artists to make an exhibit on such an important theme’ which are the resacas in Brownsville,” Deyanira Ramirez, interim director at the Brownsville Museum of Fine Arts, said. “Resacas are a very important part of Brownsville,”

Artists interested in registering for the call for art can submit up to 3 images that include the name of the Resaca that inspired the artwork, title, medium, size and the price if it is going to be for sale. If it is going to be on sale, the art piece must be an original artwork and the artist will receive 70 percent of the sale price and the museum will receive 30 percent as a donation.

“Brownsville PUB is doing an excellent job on the restoration of the resacas,” Ramirez said. “We hope that with this exhibit people will see the artwork of the resacas and after that they will feel inspired to go, visit them and respect them because they are so important to our city.”

BPUB launched its “Resaca Restoration Project” on 2013. The project dredges resacas to return them to their original depth. Sediment, trash and other debris has built up over the years, impeding water flow in the waterway, according to a BPUB statement.

“The dredger itself is a specialized boat with cutters used to help break up the debris and sediment,” the statement reads. “The dredger then pumps material much like a vacuum, sending it through floating pipes until it winds up at the dewatering system.”

The dewatering system separates large trash and debris as well as sand from the water. Specially designed sediment removal equipment is being used to separate the dredged sediment particles from the slurry in order to produce dry sediment material and a clear, clean effluent that can be discharged back into the resacas.

To submit your art work, email BMFA Call for Art Coordinator Alejandro Macias at alejandromacias@utrgv.edu, or call the museum at (956) 542-0941.

