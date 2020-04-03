Blue Cross Blue Shield waiving out-of-pocket fees for COVID-19 treatment

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas announced Friday it is waiving deductibles, copayments and coinsurance, related to treatment for COVID-19.

BCBS says the waiver applies to costs associated with COVID-19 treatment at in-network facilities and treatment for out-of-network emergencies.

The temporary policy change is for all HCSC fully insured group plan, individual and family plan, Medicare (excluding Part D plans), Medicare Supplement, and Medicaid members.

BCBSTX says it will work with self-funded employer groups that decide to offer the same waivers.

"This is an extraordinary time that requires extraordinary measures to meet our members and communities' healthcare needs in Texas," said Dr. Dan McCoy, president of BCBSTX. "On a daily basis, we are closely monitoring the evolving situation with COVID-19, particularly how it is impacting our members and communities statewide. That's why it's important for us to make necessary policy changes – like waiving member cost-sharing – to give our members access to care related to COVID-19."

The policy is effective for treatment received April 1 through May 31, 2020.