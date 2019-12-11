BISD trustee makes court appearance

BISD Vice President Sylvia Atkinson was arraigned on federal bribery charges in Brownsville this morning.

The Trustee appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald G. Morgan, where she waived the reading of an eight-count indictment and entered a plea of not guilty through her lawyers.

Following the arraignment, Atkinson was remanded to the custody of a U.S. Marshal. She will be released from custody should she meet the conditions of a $50,000 bond agreement, requiring a $5,000 cash deposit with the court.

She was required to surrender her passport and is restricted from traveling outside of the Southern District of Texas pending trial.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas stated that Atkinson was taken into custody upon her arrival at a scheduled meeting for the Brownsville Independent School District last night.

The indictment handed down by a federal grand jury on Tuesday charged Atkinson with using her positions in BISD and the Rio Hondo Independent School District to accept bribes from individuals and private companies in exchange for contracts.

The Brownsville Herald has reached out to BISD for comment.

