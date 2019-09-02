BISD trustee arrested on DWI charge - Brownsville Herald: Local News

BISD trustee arrested on DWI charge

Posted: Monday, September 2, 2019 9:52 am

BISD trustee arrested on DWI charge Staff Report Brownsville Herald

BISD Board of Trustee Erasmo Castro Jr. has been arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, police records show.

Brownsville police arrested Castro at 1:37 a.m. this morning at the 900 block of Morrison Road, police said.

He was arraigned on one count of DWI, a class B misdemeanor, and was released on a $1,500 bond.

Monday morning he mentioned the arrest on Twitter and Facebook.

"Early this morning I was detained. Because it’s ongoing case I can’t comment on it. I ask my family and friends for your patience. I understand if you opt to unfriend me."

Castro was elected as a trustee for the Brownsville Independent School District in November 2018.

Calendar

Calendar

