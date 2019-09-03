BISD trustee arrested on DWI charge; Erasmo Castro arrested early Monday morning

Brownsville Independent School District trustee Erasmo Castro said he accepts responsibility for actions that led to his arrest early Monday morning on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Brownsville police arrested Castro on the charge at 1:37 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Morrison Road. He was arraigned on one count of DWI, a class B misdemeanor, and was released on $1,500 bond, police records show.

“I accept responsibility for putting myself in a place where my sobriety could be questioned,” Castro said. “It’s an ongoing process so I can’t comment further. We’re going to go through the process.”

BISD Trustee Philip T. Cowen said that as a board member “you live in a glass house,” so it’s important Castro accept responsibility and adopt a “lessons learned” attitude.

Board president Minerva M. Peña said she would have no comment at present.

Monday morning Castro mentioned the incident on Facebook and Twitter.

“Early this morning I was detained. Because it’s an ongoing case I can’t comment on it. I ask my family and friends for your patience. I understand if you opt to unfriend me,” he said in the post.

Castro was elected to the BISD Board of Trustees in November 2018.

