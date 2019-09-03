BISD trustee arrested on DWI charge; Erasmo Castro arrested early Monday morning - Brownsville Herald: Local News

BISD trustee arrested on DWI charge; Erasmo Castro arrested early Monday morning

Posted: Tuesday, September 3, 2019 10:30 am

BISD trustee arrested on DWI charge; Erasmo Castro arrested early Monday morning Staff Report Brownsville Herald

Brownsville Independent School District trustee Erasmo Castro said he accepts responsibility for actions that led to his arrest early Monday morning on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Brownsville police arrested Castro on the charge at 1:37 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Morrison Road. He was arraigned on one count of DWI, a class B misdemeanor, and was released on $1,500 bond, police records show.

“I accept responsibility for putting myself in a place where my sobriety could be questioned,” Castro said. “It’s an ongoing process so I can’t comment further. We’re going to go through the process.”

BISD Trustee Philip T. Cowen said that as a board member “you live in a glass house,” so it’s important Castro accept responsibility and adopt a “lessons learned” attitude.

Board president Minerva M. Peña said she would have no comment at present.

Monday morning Castro mentioned the incident on Facebook and Twitter.

“Early this morning I was detained. Because it’s an ongoing case I can’t comment on it. I ask my family and friends for your patience. I understand if you opt to unfriend me,” he said in the post.

Castro was elected to the BISD Board of Trustees in November 2018.

