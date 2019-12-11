BISD Trustee arrested on bribery charges - Brownsville Herald: Local News

BISD Trustee arrested on bribery charges

Posted: Wednesday, December 11, 2019 5:59 am

BISD Trustee arrested on bribery charges By LAURA B. MARTINEZ Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

BISD Vice President Sylvia P. Atkinson remains in federal custody this morning following her arrest on bribery charges.

An eight count indictment filed against the Brownsville Independent School District Board of Trustee charging her with bribery alleges the she used her position with BISD and the Rio Hondo Independent School District for personal gain.

According to the indictment, Atkinson placed items on the BISD agenda and voted on them in which some of the items involved the award of contracts to private vendors.

It's alleged that Atkinson used her position at both BISD and RHISD to obtain money from private companies and private individuals in exchange for assistance in obtaining contracts with both school districts.

Atkinson was arrested on Tuesday and of this morning, no arraignment date has been scheduled. Her case as been assigned to U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera.

