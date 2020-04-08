BISD to resume meal distributions

Brownsville Independent School District will resume the distribution of meals next week.

The district announced its decision Wednesday afternoon.

The Food and Nutrition Services Department (FNS) will set-up drive-thrus and will be available twice a week – Tuesday and Thursday.

FNS will provide meal packages from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the following 12 locations:

>>Besteiro Middle School – 6280 Southmost Rd.

>>Castaneda Elementary – 3201 Lima St.

>>Centra lAdministration Building – 708 Palm Blvd.

>>Hanna Early College High School – 2615 E. Price Rd.

>>Lopez Early College High School – 3205 S. Dakota Ave.

>>Manzano Middle School – 2580 W. Alton Gloor Blvd.

>>Morningside Elementary – 1025 Morningside Rd.

>>Pace Early College High School – 314 E. Los Ebanos Blvd.

>>Porter Early College High School – 3500 International Blvd.

>>Pullam Elementary – 3200 Madrid Ave.

>>Rivera Early College High School – 6955 Ruben M. Torres Blvd.

>>Vela Middle School – 4905 Paredes Line Rd.

BISD is an open enrollment district and will be providing meals to any child up to 18 years of age. Children must be in the vehicle to receive their meals and do not need to be enrolled in BISD.