BISD to live stream emergency called board meeting

The Brownsville Independent School District will live stream today’s emergency called board meeting.

The meeting begins at 12:30 p.m. and due to a limited capacity of 50 inside the Buchanan Performing Arts Center, officials are urging staff and the public to view the meeting online. The live streaming can be found by accessing the district’s website at www.bisd.us.

The BISD board of trustees will discuss the following items:

>>Discussion and possible action concerning any budget amendment(s) necessary to manage the District’s COVID-19 response.

>>Discussion and possible action concerning food service operations during COVID-19 emergency.

>>Discussion and possible action concerning school District and campus operations during 2 COVID-19 emergency. >>Discussion and possible action to approve the amendment to the Brownsville Independent School District Health Plan with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas for Diagnostic Testing for COVID-19.

>>Recommend approval regarding Resolution #020/2019-2020 to excuse and pay for absences of employees caused by District closures due to an COVID-19 virus of a communicable disease and for supplemental pay for employees who provide extra work during the district closure.