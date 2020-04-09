BISD to host virtual town hall for parents, educators - Brownsville Herald: Local News

BISD to host virtual town hall for parents, educators

Posted: Thursday, April 9, 2020 4:44 pm

The Brownsville Independent School District will host a Virtual Town Hall with a Q and A with the Texas Education Agency and the office of Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. to discuss the recent education and health updates regarding the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

The live virtual town hall will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, April 13. It can be seen Spectrum Cable – Channel 1301; BISD-KBSD ITV YouTube Channel; BISD Website: www.bisd.us and the BISD Facebook page www.facebook.com/BrownsvilleISD

This event will allow BISD students, parents, employees, and community members to learn about the changes in BISD's operation, and to ask questions of state and local educational leaders.

BISD will be receiving questions from the following link: https://t2m.io/bisd. All fields are optional. You can also call 956.548.8000 with a question during the presentation, and we will do our best to have your questions answered during the program.

For more information, contact the Brownsville Independent School District at (956) 548- 8000.

