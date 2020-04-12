BISD to host virtual conference call with state, local leaders

The Brownsville Independent School District will host a Live Virtual Conference call at 2 p.m. Monday where Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr., BISD Board of Trustees President Minerva Peña, BISD Superintendent Dr. René Gutierrez and Texas Education Agency Commissioner of Education Mike Morath will talk about the measures Texas and BISD are taking to halt the spread of coronavirus at schools.

The community can watch the conference on Spectrum Cable Channel 1301, BISD-KBSD ITV Youtube Channel, on bisd.us and at the “Brownsville Independent School District” Facebook page.

In a press release sent by the school district, it states that the purpose of the event is to allow BISD students, parents, employees and community members to learn about the changes in BISD’s operation and to ask questions to state and local educational leaders.

The district said they will be receiving questions prior to the conference call online at https://t2m.io/bisd.

BISD announced Wednesday that they will be resuming the distribution of meals this week with drive-throughs that will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the following locations:

>> Besteiro Middle School – 6280 Southmost Rd.>> Castaneda Elementary – 3201 Lima St.

>> Central Administration Building – 708 Palm Blvd.

>> Hanna Early College High School – 2615 E. Price Rd.

>> Lopez Early College High School – 3205 S. Dakota Ave.

>> Manzano Middle School – 2580 W. Alton Gloor Blvd.

>> Morningside Elementary – 1025 Morningside Rd.

>> Pace Early College High School – 314 E. Los Ebanos Blvd.

>> Porter Early College High School – 3500 International Blvd.

>> Pullam Elementary – 3200 Madrid Ave.>> Rivera Early College High School – 6955 Ruben M. Torres Blvd.

>> Vela Middle School – 4905 Paredes Line Rd.

“ Just a reminder to our BISD parents, we are an open enrollment district and will be providing meals to any child up to 18 years of age,” BISD said via Facebook. “Children must be in the vehicle to receive their meals.”

For more information, contact BISD at 956-548-8000.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.ocm