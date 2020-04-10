BISD to host virtual conference call for parents, educators

The Brownsville Independent School District will host a Live Virtual Conference Call with a Q&A to discuss the recent education and health updates regarding the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

WHO: Texas Education Agency Commissioner of Education, Mike Morath; Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr.; BISD Board of Trustee President, Minerva Peña; and Superintendent, Dr. René Gutiérrez

WHAT: Live Virtual Conference Call

WHEN: Monday, April 13, at 2 p.m.

WHERE: Spectrum Cable – Channel 1301

BISD-KBSD ITV YouTube Channel: Link

BISD Website: www.bisd.us

BISD Facebook: www.facebook.com/BrownsvilleISD

In order to share information about the measures Texas and BISD are taking to halt the spread of coronavirus in our schools, BISD, TEA, and the Office of Senator Eddie Lucio Jr. invite you to tune in to a Live Virtual Conference Call.

This event will allow BISD students, parents, employees, and community members to learn about the changes in BISD's operation, and to ask questions of state and local educational leaders.

The Conference Call will be a live broadcast and community members can view this event on Spectrum Cable Channel 1301, or by visiting the BISD-KBSD ITV YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyPLOvmKlBKKpUNRZkZKeVw) and clicking the live video.

BISD will be receiving questions prior to the conference call at the following link: https://t2m.io/bisd.

For more information, contact the Brownsville Independent School District at (956) 548-8000.